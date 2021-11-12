Comtrust Hospitals chairman passes away

He founded first hospital in 1998

K.K.S. Nambiar (96), founder and chairman of Comtrust Eye Hospitals, passed away here on Friday.

A chartered accountant by profession, he was from Cherukunnu in Kannur, but had been living in Kozhikode for the past 73 years. He had founded the first Comtrust hospital in Kozhikode in 1998 as a means to provide free eye care for the poor and affordable treatment. Until then, people in North Kerala travelled to Madurai and Coimbatore for treatment.

Mr. Nambiar had been a full-time chairman of the hospital ever since he retired from an accounting firm in 1998. Later, he set up similar hospitals in Kanhangad, Thalassery, and Ottapalam, besides sub centres in remote villages. He set up a hospital at Muttil in Wayanad to ensure free treatment for tribal people.

He is survived by his wife Mavila Chandravathi, daughter Mavila Sasikala and sons Mavila Krishnan Nambiar and Mavila Narayanan Nambiar. Trustee of Comtrust Hospitals, Angarath Nandakumar, is his son-in-law. The funeral will take place at the corporation crematorium on Mavoor Road at 4 p.m. on Saturday.