Comtrust factory takeover continues to be in limbo

The uncertainty over the reopening of the defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory continues though the State government is reportedly planning to hold talks by July 5 on the issue. The talks scheduled for June 26 had been postponed in the wake of complaints that representatives of the action committee of trade unions representing the former employees were not invited to it.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that certain vested interests are trying to sell off the heritage property situated in the heart of the city and overlooking the historic Mananchira pond. E.C. Satheesan, leader of the action committee, told The Hindu on Sunday that a trade union leader aligned with the United Democratic Front, whose organisation had no role in the factory, was in the forefront of the move. He reportedly got signed letters from the former employees saying that they would not object to the sale.

“A meeting was hurriedly convened for the purpose. The former employees might have thought it would help reopen the factory, but it was an attempt to cheat them,” Mr. Satheesan alleged.

The century-old factory was closed down in 2009 and a section of employees launched an agitation demanding its takeover by the government.

The Assembly passed a Bill for the purpose in 2012 and the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Archaeological Department recommended that it be retained as a heritage structure. The District Industrial Tribunal in 2017 ordered that the company be reopened and those who were on the rolls in 2009 be given salaries and other benefits. The Bill got the Presidential nod in 2018.

Under KSIDC

Right now, the property is under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). The employees are getting a monthly honorarium. However, the KSIDC is yet to submit a project report on the takeover citing cases filed in the Kerala High Court by private parties who bought parcels of land belonging to the factory. The proposal had been to retain a part of the factory as a heritage museum and restart weaving in another building. However, most buildings there are in a dilapidated condition. Parts of some buildings have already collapsed, and others might crumble any time in the monsoon.

Mr. Satheesan said that the action committee would stick to the proposals in the Bill that sought a complete takeover of the factory by the government.