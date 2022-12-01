Comtrust factory building in Kozhikode lies in ruins

December 01, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Brick by brick, a heritage structure in the heart of Kozhikode city overlooking the Mananchira water tank is falling into ruin.

Built in the 19th century by German Basel Missionaries, the now defunct Commowealth Trust (Comtrust) Handloom Weaving Factory, whose branded clothes were famous the world over, is now left to the vagaries of weather. Parts of its buildings are collapsing and hundreds of handlooms and machines there are decaying. Criminal elements are eyeing the premises for their activities as the government takeover of the institution is getting indefinitely delayed.

E.C. Satheesan, general convener, Commonwealth Handloom Employees’ Joint Action Committee, told The Hindu on Thursday that a ‘satyagraha’ would begin outside the factory premises from January first week, seeking urgent steps to save the factory. Cultural activists are expected to take part in the agitation.

The committee is a platform of trade unions such as All-India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Swatantra Thozhilali Union, among others. Their other demands include conservation of the heritage structures, payment of salary dues, appointment of a payment commissioner, and reopening of the factory.

The company, taken over by the British after the First World War and handed over to an Indian management in 1976, was closed down in Februay 2009 after it reportedly incurred heavy losses. Though efforts were made to sell the land, they were dropped following stiff resistance from the employees. Finally, the State Assembly passed a Bill in 2012 to take over the factory. The President’s assent was given in 2018, but the acquisition is yet to be done. The union functionaries claimed that in spite of the State Industrial Tribunal issuing an order in 2017 to provide salary and other benefits due to employees from 2009, they are yet to get them. Over one-and-a-half acres of land was sold in the meantime.

The union leaders said the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had given ₹5,000 a month to the 107 staff who were on the rolls when the company was closed down. The family members of those who died and people who reached retirement age, however, are not getting the money. A request has been submitted to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to address the concerns of employees.