Comtrust employees to go on indefinite fast

Employees of the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory will stage an indefinite fast outside the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) office in Thiruvananthapuram from October 22 in protest against the lack of initiative shown by the government agency to take over the institution.

In a release on Tuesday, E.C. Satheesan, general convener of the action committee of trade unions, said that leaders of major political parties would address the protest.

The century-old factory founded by the Basel Mission was closed down in 2009 and a section of employees launched an agitation demanding that the government take it over. The Assembly passed a Bill for the purpose in 2012 and the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Archaeological Department proposed to retain it as a heritage structure.

The District Industrial Tribunal in 2017 ordered that the company be reopened and those who were on the rolls in 2009 be given salaries and other benefits.

The Bill got the Presidential nod in 2018.

The proposal had been to retain a part of the factory as a heritage museum and restart weaving in another building.

The property is right now under the KSIDC and the employees are getting a monthly honorarium. Mr. Satheesan, however, alleged that even two years after the passage of the Bill, the agency was not doing anything to ensure the job security of the employees and taking steps to revive the factory. KSIDC officials had earlier inspected the factory site to prepare a project report.

It is learnt that the agency had cited the cases filed in the Kerala High Court by private parties who bought parcels of land belonging to the factory, as the reason for its inability to move forward.