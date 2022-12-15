Comtrust employees begin indefinite ‘satyagraha’

December 15, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Even though courts had ruled in favour of employees, authorities not trying to address their concerns’

The Hindu Bureau

Poet P.K. Gopi opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Poet P.K. Gopi on Thursday opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory, at Mananchira in Kozhikode. According to a release, the factory was shut down in 2009. Though the Assembly passed a Bill in 2012 enabling a government takeover of the institution, and the President’s assent was given to it in 2018, follow-up steps were not taken, the employees alleged. Mr. Gopi said even though the courts had ruled in favour of the employees, the authorities were not trying to address their concerns. The protest is being organised by an action committee that has representatives from various trade unions. E.C. Satheesan, district president, All-India Trade Union Congress, was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US