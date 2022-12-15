  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Comtrust employees begin indefinite ‘satyagraha’

‘Even though courts had ruled in favour of employees, authorities not trying to address their concerns’

December 15, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Poet P.K. Gopi opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory on Thursday.

Poet P.K. Gopi opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Poet P.K. Gopi on Thursday opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory, at Mananchira in Kozhikode. According to a release, the factory was shut down in 2009. Though the Assembly passed a Bill in 2012 enabling a government takeover of the institution, and the President’s assent was given to it in 2018, follow-up steps were not taken, the employees alleged. Mr. Gopi said even though the courts had ruled in favour of the employees, the authorities were not trying to address their concerns. The protest is being organised by an action committee that has representatives from various trade unions. E.C. Satheesan, district president, All-India Trade Union Congress, was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.