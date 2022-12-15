Comtrust employees begin indefinite ‘satyagraha’

December 15, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Poet P.K. Gopi on Thursday opened an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ by former employees of the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory, at Mananchira in Kozhikode. According to a release, the factory was shut down in 2009. Though the Assembly passed a Bill in 2012 enabling a government takeover of the institution, and the President’s assent was given to it in 2018, follow-up steps were not taken, the employees alleged. Mr. Gopi said even though the courts had ruled in favour of the employees, the authorities were not trying to address their concerns. The protest is being organised by an action committee that has representatives from various trade unions. E.C. Satheesan, district president, All-India Trade Union Congress, was present.