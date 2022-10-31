Compound wall of Kozhikode mental health centre to be strengthened

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 31, 2022 21:14 IST

Administrative approval has been sought to raise the height of the compound wall of the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode, superintendent N. Rajendran has said.

He was attending a hospital development committee meeting in Kozhikode on Monday. It was pointed out at the meeting that renovating the compound wall and increasing its height were necessary to ensure security.

Dr. Rajendran said the government had given approval for appointing two cooks on a temporary basis as the two serving cooks were to retire soon. The meeting decided to fell the tree near the compound wall close to the forensic ward.

District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty sought a report on encroachment of land belonging to the hospital near Deshaposhini Library. Officials of the Public Works department said contractors had been told to erect wire fencing around the property.

