Compound wall for Kozhikode medical college campus: meeting next week

The district administration has scheduled a meeting on July 13 to discuss the row over constructing a compound wall for the Government Medical College campus, students’ union representatives have said.

The college students and staff had been seeking the construction of the wall citing security reasons. They point out that girl students were in the grip of fear. Garbage is being dumped at many places and there is stray dog menace. There had been instances of vehicle theft too. However, local residents are learnt to be opposed to the construction and a group of people have repeatedly obstructed the work taken up by the Public Works Department. Though the college authorities had expressed to hand over land for road widening as a trade-off, things were not making any headway.

Now, it is learnt that Revenue officials are wondering why the PWD officials were not seeking police protection to continue the construction work. They have reportedly sent a letter to the college principal pointing out this. The local ward councillor, MLA, college officials, and students’ union representatives are expected to attend the meeting next week.