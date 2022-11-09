Complete work on health centres by December, says Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has directed officials to complete work on health and wellness centres at urban family health centres by December-end. He was attending a review meeting on the annual plan fund utilisation by local bodies for the 2022-23 fiscal, in Kozhikode on Wednesday. The centres are being set up using the grant-in-aid for the health sector allocated through local self-governments. The meeting examined the progress of the 15th Finance Commission’s Million Plus Urban Agglomeration Scheme in the district. Kozhikode district is in the fifth slot in terms of utilising plan funds in the State, a release said.