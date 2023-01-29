Complaints on the rise against unscientific handling of dogs at ABC Centre in Kozhikode

January 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The sudden rise in the number of stray dog attacks has put local bodies in Kozhikode district on the defensive.

The opening of an Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Vattoli Bazaar in Panangad panchayat on a war footing in December 2022 was a knee-jerk reaction to the issue. However, a month after the centre was opened, there are complaints from various quarters about unscientific handling of dogs by dog catchers at the centre.

“It was only a day ago that they [dog catchers] captured a female dog that had recently given birth to puppies from Kakkodi. We had a hard time making them [puppies] let the dog go,” said E.M. Rajeev of Petlife Charitable Trust, which has been rescuing abandoned and wounded animals in Kozhikode.

The trust has been receiving complaints that several pregnant dogs and puppies, besides mother dogs and sometimes even domestic ones, were being captured by dog catchers.

“This shows the lack of proper training for dog catchers. They should realise that puppies die if the mother dog, that breastfeeds them, is away for five to six days,” Mr. Rajeev said. Besides, mother dogs will not be able to feed soon after sterilisation. There is a chance of stitches coming out and the dogs dying eventually.

Dog catchers at the ABC Centre at Vattoli Bazaar are being paid ₹300 a dog. Mr. Rajeev is of the view they are trying to level the numbers for more payment by catching defenceless and helpless dogs.

However, the authorities at the ABC Centre denied the charge. “Even if pregnant dogs or feeding mothers are caught, they are immediately let back into their territory. Puppies are caught only if they are above three months old,” said K. Shaji, veterinarian in charge of the centre. He added that the centre could handle only around 10 surgeries per day at present and hence, dog catchers did not have enough work. With four surgeons in place, the centre is doing well, he added.

The ABC Centre at Poolakkadavu run by the Kozhikode Corporation is the only other centre in the district.