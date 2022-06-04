Complaints against illegal mining: VACB to monitor action taken by local bodies in Kozhikode

Confidential plaints relate to nexus between quarry operators and local administrators

In response to the confidential complaints related to the illegal operation of granite and laterite quarries, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is closely monitoring the details of legal actions taken by various local bodies to address public grievances. Flash checking is also under way to expose quarry operators who flourish in the business without securing the mandatory licence.

Many confidential complaints reportedly point to the nexus between local administrators and quarry operators to thwart the local protests. The action committees against unlawful mining activities are mainly filing such complaints.

“A recent inspection carried out by the VACB squad in Karassery panchayat alone brings to light the magnitude of the large-scale illegal mining activities taking place in the district, ignoring the protests of local residents and multiple rounds of complaints to the higher authorities,” said a local environmental activist from Mukkom. The raid led to the seizure of 12 laterite cutting machines, four trucks and an earth remover, which were in use for months in two laterite quarries in the panchayat limit, he added.

As the Geology department is expected to act further on the issue, the VACB is likely to hand over a copy of its report to the department heads soon. The report is also likely to mention the laxity they noticed on the part of some local administrators in initiating legal action against the illegal operators in the field.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (VACB) G. Johnson, who was part of the recent inspections, said the investigation team would take steps to prepare a list of persons who were previously involved in various corruption charges in the field of mining. “In our recent inspection, one of the main findings was that many persons who were accountable for taking legal actions were failing to do it. We will submit our report after reviewing the already accessed documentary evidence,” he said.