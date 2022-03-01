Complaint against Kozhikode Corporation health inspector for delaying final rites of COVID victim

A complaint has been filed with the Health Minister’s office against a health inspector attached to the Kozhikode Corporation for allegedly delaying the final rites of a person who died of COVID-19 on February 27.

Baiju Merikkunnu, secretary of the Chevayur local committee of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and a member of the local rapid response team, said in the complaint that the COVID-19 patient died at a private hospital in the city at 10.45 p.m. on February 27. A letter from the health inspector of the civic body is mandatory to transfer the body to relatives. Though a relative of the deceased had tried to call health inspector V.K. Pramod, his mobile phone had reportedly been switched off till 8.30 a.m. the next day.

When the relative informed Mr. Merikkunnu about it, he spoke to T.K. Chandran, the ward councillor, who put him in touch with another health inspector. Later, they managed to get a letter through the junior health inspector in the ward.

Mr. Merikkunnu said when the body was taken to the corporation crematorium on Mavoor Road the next morning, Mr. Pramod directed the staff to deny permission for the final rites. The body had to be kept there for around two-and-a-half hours, he said. Mr. Merikkunnu, in his complaint, has urged the Health Minister to take action against the officer for showing disrespect to the deceased.

Mr. Pramod, however, told The Hindu that the body had to be cremated as per the pandemic protocol. It was the responsibility of the health inspector who gave the authorisation letter to ensure that the process was followed, he said. “Since I did not give the letter, I may not be held responsible for whatever happened thereafter. There is no point in saying that the phone was switched off in the night as there are no late night cremations at the Mavoor Road electric facility. They happen only in the morning after around 9 a.m.,” he said.

Mr. Pramod said he came to know of the sequence of events only in the morning when the crematorium staff called him. Since he had not given the authorisation letter, he directed them not to start the procedure. Mr. Pramod said he later spoke to the hospital staff to get clarity on the issue and the cremation was conducted later.