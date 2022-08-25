Competitions to mark Onam fete in Kozhikode

Celebrations to begin on beach with a road race on September 2

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 25, 2022 20:26 IST

Sports competitions will be held in Kozhikode city to mark the 10-day Onam celebrations that will kick off on September 2. Kalarippayattu, Karate, archery, tug of war, and road race, among others, are being planned.

The celebrations will begin on the Kozhikode beach with a road race at 7.30 a.m. on September 2. Up to 200 people can participate.

Festival mood grips Kozhikode, Onam fairs kick off

A foot volley competition will be held on the beach on September 8. Ten teams with three members each can participate. Kalarippayattu, Wushu, and Karate competitions will be held at Mananchiara at 3 p.m. on September 9.

Archery competitions are planned on September 10 morning. Around 300 students are expected to attend the aerobic dance exercise in the evening. Musical chair competitions will be held in various categories on the same day. On the valedictory day on September 11, a tug of war event will be held.

Ornamental lights will be installed at all important locations in the city. Musical concerts, comedy show, stage plays, literature festival, and events involving film stars will be held. Folk artistes from the district too will be roped in.

People from the socio-political spectrum will be present at the cultural events to be presented on the stage near the open stage on the beach. Security arrangements will also be in place.

