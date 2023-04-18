ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions for students, public as part of ‘Ente Keralam’ expo in Kozhikode

April 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The exhibition will be held on Kozhikode beach from May 12 to 18

The Hindu Bureau

The sand sculpture of Beypore ‘Uru’ made on Kozhikode beach on Tuesday announcing the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo.

Several programmes are being organised in the district as part of the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition-cum-sale that will be held on Kozhikode Beach from May 12 to 18. The event is held as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

An Instagram reels competition is being held for students and the public on the topic ‘Developmental activities of the State government over the last two years’. The reels of 30-second duration should be uploaded in personal Instagram accounts, tagging the District Information Office through its ID kozhikode.district.information before April 20. The reels that get maximum responses will be awarded.

There is also a short video competition on the same topic for students and the public. The two-to-five-minute videos in HD format should be handed over at the District Information Office at the civil station in DVDs or pen drives before April 30. Selected videos will be played regularly at the venue and the social media pages connected to the expo.

The expo will feature stalls giving details about welfare activities, awards in various sectors, enterprises, and services of various departments. There will also be commercial stalls. An IT expo showcasing achievements in the IT sector and special pavilions of tourism, agriculture, industries and education sectors will be the main attractions at the expo.

There will also be cultural programmes featuring artistes of national and international repute as well as competitions and seminars under various departments. A sand sculpture of a Beypore ‘Uru’ was unveiled by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on the beach on Tuesday announcing the expo.

