Kozhikode

Competitions for senior citizens

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 01, 2022 20:08 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:09 IST

Living Life Trust is organising a variety of competitions for senior citizens as part of its 9th anniversary celebrations on August 18 and 19, at Kozhikode Town Hall. There will be competitions in elocution, cinematic dance, fancy dress, singing, and recitation. There will also be an exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products made by elderly people. Those interested and above 60 years shall register before August 6. For details contact 9995880046, a press release said.

