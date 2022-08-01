Competitions for senior citizens
Elocution, cinematic dance, fancy dress, singing and recitation planned
Living Life Trust is organising a variety of competitions for senior citizens as part of its 9th anniversary celebrations on August 18 and 19, at Kozhikode Town Hall. There will be competitions in elocution, cinematic dance, fancy dress, singing, and recitation. There will also be an exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products made by elderly people. Those interested and above 60 years shall register before August 6. For details contact 9995880046, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.