Company law tribunal appoints receiver for crisis-ridden Steel Complex in Kozhikode

March 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed a receiver for the crisis-ridden SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd., a joint venture of Steel Authority of India Ltd. and the Kerala government, located at Cheruvannur here.

The receiver is Anish Agarwal, a chartered accountant based in Bengaluru. The company had taken ₹45 crore as loan from Canara Bank to install a TMT bar re-rolling mill. The mill ended up in losses, and production at the facility was stopped later. The company has to pay back around ₹107 crore now. Subsequently, the bank filed an application with the Kochi office of the tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company, declare moratorium, and appoint a receiver.

The company’s counsel opposed the insolvency proceedings against the public sector undertaking pointing out, among other things, that the value of its assets under consideration was well above ₹205 crore. There is sufficient time left to allow it to finalise the ongoing revival process, resume operations, and pay off the debt in a healthy way from the business revenue instead of a forced recovery, which is unwarranted, in view of the surplus value of its assets.

The bank, however, claimed that the main aim of the insolvency proceedings was to find out a chance to revive the company and not to leave it and its assets to deteriorate and take its course to die off. The tribunal admitted the petition filed by the bank and appointed the receiver.

K. Shaji, Indian National Trade Union Congress leader, who is the convener of a coordination committee of Steel Complex employees, claimed on Saturday that the State government had failed to present a proper revival package before the bank. He also alleged that P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works, who represents the constituency in the Assembly, did not help either. The company, earlier known as Steel Complex under the State government, was made a joint venture during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure in 2008, after SAIL acquired 50% of its stakes.