Community volunteers gear up to tackle rain-related disasters

Community Rescue Volunteers trained by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel are keeping vigil in the rural areas of Kozhikode in the wake of fresh rough weather alerts from the Meteorological Department and the recent episodes of minor landslips and flash floods.

Though some families living in the vulnerable areas of Kuttiyadi and Kavilumpara have been shifted to safer locations, the process is likely to be continued with the support of the volunteers and the local administrators concerned.

The sudden rise in water level continues to be a concern for several families living close to the Iruvazhinji river. Four drowning incidents have been reported from various locations this monsoon.

The volunteers in such areas have been asked to remain alert.

Heavy rain and instances of landslips are worrying residents living near large-scale quarrying areas. Action councils in those areas have appealed to the local administrators to impose a permanent ban on such quarrying sites.

At present, all four taluks of Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thamarassery have their own volunteer force apart from the Fire and Rescue Services units to deal with natural calamities. Revenue officials coordinating the activities of volunteers are in touch with grama panchayat authorities to expand their operations to more vulnerable areas.

In Kozhikode’s Mukkom village, a volunteer squad is fully operational now with a wide network of trained persons to swing into action during emergency situations. Their service during the last episodes of floods and landslips in upland areas was praiseworthy and it had prompted many local bodies to promote such local units to the level of first respondents to handle emergency situations in remote villages.

Village officials said the active involvement of volunteers would be crucial in managing the impact of natural calamities in interior areas.