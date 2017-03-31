Communists should address non-materialistic needs too: Baby

A Communist party should strive to address the ‘non-materialistic needs’ of the people too along with trying to bring about social change, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.

He was here on Thursday to release two volumes of collected works of Italian Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937). Mr. Baby said Gramsci had suggested this theory while pondering over the influence of the Catholic Church on the people of Italy.

“It is a fact that religious institutions have a hold over the psyche of the people at large. But, institutions like the Catholic Church are providing just a shallow consolation to the people,” Mr. Baby said. He said the Marxists should be able to address what could be loosely called ‘spiritual needs’ of the people too.

Mr. Baby recalled the observations of Pope Francis who said believers could join hands with non-believers too to wipe out the tears of the oppressed. Later, a panel discussion on Gramscian thought was held.