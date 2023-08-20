ADVERTISEMENT

Communalism hinders women’s development, says Shailaja

August 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Communalism is a major hindrance to women’s development, K.K. Shailaja, MLA, has said.

She was presenting a paper at a seminar to mark the 75th death anniversary of Communist icon P. Krishna Pillai here on Sunday.

Ms. Shailaja pointed out that women have suffered the most in places where communalism flourished. It also pushes back their natural growth and development in society. Though men and women are biologically different, that does not mean that both should not hold equal responsibilities. Even in a progressive society like Kerala, this idea of equality is yet to be widely accepted, she added.

The others who presented papers at the event included Prabhat Patnaik, economist, and Sunil P. Elayidom, academic. The two-day event concluded on Sunday.

