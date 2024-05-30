Communal WhatsApp message: Kozhikode police awaiting Meta’s response

The police are awaiting a response from Meta for its queries related to a WhatsApp message with communal overtones that was widely circulated on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls in the Vadakara segment on April 25.

This was revealed during an all-party meeting convened by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh ahead of the counting of votes on June 4 on May 30 (Thursday). Senior police officials were responding to representatives of the United Democratic Front (UDF), who highlighted the alleged lethargy in nabbing those behind the social message.

They pointed out that though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had initially alleged that Mohammed Kasim, a Muslim Youth League worker, was behind it, subsequent investigation proved that he had nothing to do with the message. However, there was considerable delay on the part of the investigating team to arrest those originally behind the crime, the UDF leaders alleged. The police officials responded that there was no lethargy in the investigation and that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) (Kannur Range) was promptly following it up. Representatives of the LDF, however, pointed out that the communal WhatsApp message was just one among the cases of misuse of the cyberspace and other incidents too should be looked into.

Meanwhile, all the parties agreed to the suggestion to inform the jurisdictional station house officer (SHO) in advance about taking out victory processions after the declaration of results. This is to avoid chances of conflict when victory marches of more than one political party are taken out on the same route. The SHOs would be asked to convene meetings of political leaders ahead of the counting of votes. It was also decided to ensure the presence of senior and influential leaders in all victory processions to control the cadre.

In an earlier meeting convened by the District Collector and the DIG, it was decided that victory processions would not be taken out in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency after 7 p.m. on June 4. There was also a consensus on avoiding provocative political slogans, either in public places or outside the houses of political leaders or political party offices, and victory marches using big vehicles. Leaders of major political parties informed the district administration that they have already told their cadre to avoid provocation.

Rajpal Meena, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), Arvind Sukumar, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural), Sheethal G. Mohan, Deputy Collector (Election) and Assistant Collector Ayush Goel, among others, were present. P. Mohanan, district secretary, CPI(M), K. Praveen Kumar, president, district Congress committee, and P. Gavas of the CPI, among others, represented political parties.

