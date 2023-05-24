Committee to identify encroachments on river banks in Kozhikode

May 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District River protection committee will visit river banks across the district by the first week of June to identify encroachments on them, with the help of local people. A meeting of the committee on Wednesday chaired by president T.K.A. Aziz pointed out that the negligent attitude of officials towards encroachments serves as an encouragement. The committee also alleged that some officers were assisting the encroachers in destroying rivers and selling the river banks. Committee secretary Faizal Pallikkandy said that there was widespread encroachment on the banks of rivers Poonoor Puzha, Kallai Puzha, Korapuzha, Mampuzha, Pullippuzha, and Conolly Canal in the district. He alleged that the encroachments became widespread after local bodies were entrusted with the upkeep of the rivers in 2019.