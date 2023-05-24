HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committee to identify encroachments on river banks in Kozhikode

May 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District River protection committee will visit river banks across the district by the first week of June to identify encroachments on them, with the help of local people. A meeting of the committee on Wednesday chaired by president T.K.A. Aziz pointed out that the negligent attitude of officials towards encroachments serves as an encouragement. The committee also alleged that some officers were assisting the encroachers in destroying rivers and selling the river banks. Committee secretary Faizal Pallikkandy said that there was widespread encroachment on the banks of rivers Poonoor Puzha, Kallai Puzha, Korapuzha, Mampuzha, Pullippuzha, and Conolly Canal in the district. He alleged that the encroachments became widespread after local bodies were entrusted with the upkeep of the rivers in 2019.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.