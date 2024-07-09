Committee demands more domestic services from Calicut airport

The Calicut Airport Committee has demanded that Air India revoke its decision to cancel Air India Express services from the Calicut International Airport without prior notice.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the committee pointed out that the sudden decision would adversely affect expatriates. On the other hand, the committee officials are planning to visit the regional office of Air India in Bengaluru to demand more domestic services from Calicut.

They also plan to approach the other service providers with the same demand. The committee also demanded that the State and Central governments expedite steps to link the greenfield highway to the airport.

