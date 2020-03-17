Colleges join Health dept. campaign

Colleges in Kozhikode district are joining the “Break the Chain” campaign of the Health Department to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The postgraduate and research department of chemistry at Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College manufactured and distributed hand sanitizers other departments, college office and the library.

The staff at the Kasaba police station too were provided hand sanitizers. The Department of Chemistry at Devagiri College did a similar job by handing over the sanitizers they manufactured among the staff at the district collectorate. A total of 75 bottles containing 10 litre liquid were distributed, said a release.