College management sets up panel to probe student’s suicide

The management of Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, has set up a committee to probe the circumstances that led to the suicide of Jaspreet Singh, a third year student of B.A. Economics on Sunday.

In a release on Wednesday, the manager of the college mourned the death and expressed his concern over the incident. “If any of the staff is found to have committed any errors, legal action will be initiated against them as per the report of the inquiry panel,” the manager said. Jaspreet did not have the attendance as mandated by Calicut University’s regulations to write the final semester exam. His family members have accused the college authorities of being unsympathetic to his plea for a relaxation in the norm. It is learnt that they are now planning to file a complaint with the Chief Minister.

Sabu Mathew, vice-president of the Parent-Teacher Association, sought action against teachers who alleged denied him attendance.

“Jaspreet was a lively student, active in extra-curricular activities. He was a like a guest for the people of Kozhikode. But he lost his life due to the unethical actions of some teachers. They have not even bothered to visit his house,” Mr. Mathew said. He alleged that the PTA had not met after the incident.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the college union has been included in the three-member panel set up by the college staff council to inquire into the suicide. This followed a demand from activists of the Students Federation of India, its Kozhikode district secretary T. Athul said. The Muslim Students Federation took out a march to the college seeking action against teachers who allegedly denied attendance to Jaspreet.

Varughese Mathew, secretary, Unaided College Principals’ Council, alleged that the practice of condoning lack of attendance, through which students could twice make up for missing days after producing a medical certificate during the course, was illegal and detrimental to academic excellence. This will lead to students not attending classes as attendance was not mandatory, he said.

CB probe sought

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president T. Siddique has sought a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

He told the media here on Wednesday that charges pertaining to abetment of suicide should be registered against Godwin Samraj, the college Principal, and teachers. He alleged that the Principal had discriminated against students on the basis of their political affiliation.