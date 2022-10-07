College honours postman in Kozhikode

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
On the occasion of World Postal Day that falls on October 9, St. Xaviers’ Arts and Science College, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, under its ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ programme, honoured a postman with 35 years of experience on Friday. Senior postal superintendent K. Sukumaran presented a memento and cash award to K.M. Samikkutty, postman at the Kizhakkumuri post office in Kakkodi. Principal Varughese Mathew presided over the event. College manager A.J. Paul and vice principal Johnson Kochuparambil were present.