July 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Seven students of MES College, Kallanthode, were dismissed by the college management on Friday after they were held guilty of ragging a junior student. The action was taken on the basis of an internal inquiry. Details of the report were handed over to the police for further legal measures. It was on last Wednesday that the first year degree student, Midhilaj Mohammed, was allegedly beaten up by the senior students. He had sustained grave injuries in his eyes and nose.

