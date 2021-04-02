Collector’s car damaged in attack

KOZHIKODE

02 April 2021 00:32 IST

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao’s official car was on Thursday damaged by a man, who is reportedly mentally unstable.

The police identified the attacker as Pramod. He allegedly threw stones at the vehicle parked at the Kozhikode Civil Station compound at 10 a.m. The windshield of the car was damaged in the attack. The man alleged rampant fraud in the voters’ list and was found carrying some campaign materials with pro-Maoist ideologies, said the police.

In a similar incident during the last Lok Sabha election, the police had nabbed him for his alleged attempts to damage an electronic voting machine. He had also been booked for pasting pro-Maoist posters near a petrol pump.

Police sources said the man was found mentally unstable during interrogation and was taken to the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam. Further action would be taken on the basis of medical reports, they said.

Meanwhile, the poor security cover for top officials like the Collector drew protests from some civil servants. They said the police were neglecting the safety requirements citing shortage of manpower.