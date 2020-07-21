Collector’s call for contributions evokes good response

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao’s appeal to the public to contribute generously for setting up first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) has evoked positive response from individuals, charity organisations, youth clubs and residents’ associations in Kozhikode.
Within a few days, the district will be able to arrange FLTCs in select locations with a total capacity to accommodate 6,000 COVID-19 patients.
3,000 beds
Officials entrusted with the drive said they had so far received help from various quarters to arrange about 3,000 beds and other accessories.
A large number of cots, beds, bedsheets, towels and sanitation materials are required to ensure the proper functioning of FLTCs.
Mr. Rao made the public appeal on Saturday, recalling the support extended by people in managing the rehabilitation of those hit by the last two episodes of rain-related calamities.
Deputy Collector Anitha Kumari said the public would be encouraged to contribute generously to the official bank account of the district administration to support the setting up of FLTCs. “We are getting calls aplenty on the official helpline 9745121244,” she said.
People also supported the initiative by placing online orders for various essential items to run FLTCs. Such materials will be delivered to the district-level helpline centre. The residents’ associations in the city are also in discussion with their members to mobilise essential items for FLTCs in their area.
