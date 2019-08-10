Collector’s appeal to support relief camps

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has sought public support to ensure provision of essential materials, including food and potable water, at flood relief camps in Kozhikode.

Village officers supervising the camps have been asked to coordinate with the public to gather essential items to run the camps for at least three days. Mats, durable food items, and mineral water are the most-sought-after things at the camps.

Responding to the Collector’s appeal, local voluntary organisations and clubs swung into action and collected essential materials from various locations to be supplied at the camps. The local panchayats concerned too started their own campaigns to gather essential materials.

Revenue officials said public support was vital for a trouble-free functioning of relief camps. They added that accommodation had already been provided to over 3,300 families across the district. As many as 153 camps have already been opened to accommodate over 10,000 persons.