Collector takes up complaints of poor connectivity by students in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

07 June 2021 18:27 IST

District administration to convene meeting of service providers

Complaints raised by a section of the students and teachers about poor internet connectivity and cable service in some of the rural areas in Kozhikode district have been taken up by the district administration. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao will soon convene a meeting of mobile operators and cable service providers to discuss technical issues and find a solution to the issue.

The demand of the majority of students who are virtually out of digital classrooms is to increase the broadband connectivity in their remote villages where mobile signal strength is also very weak. Quality video streaming is inaccessible for such students as they are out of the quality 3G or 4G network coverage area.

“It may be difficult to erect new mobile towers in remote areas or increase the current signal strength violating existing rules. The easy option is to increase the number of wired broadband internet connections,” says Nikhil Tom, a college student from Thamarassery. Though many are willing to take new connections with base tariff, there is no favourable response from many operators citing the heavy installation cost, he adds.

Teachers from rural areas have also expressed their difficulties in conducting online classes owing to network issues. According to them, many are forced to use their mobile phone data for multiple devices at home, which will never meet the expected quality of a standard virtual classroom. They also point out that teachers and students from urban areas rarely face such technical challenges in virtual classrooms.

Study centres

Meanwhile, officials with the Department of Education point out that efforts are on to resume the functioning of common study centres as a temporary solution in about 800 locations covering rural and coastal areas in Kozhikode district where students can easily attend digital classes. The Centres will be arranged in such a way to ensure physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, they add.

District panchayat officials say the gadget challenge announced by the district administration and the Vidyasree project by the Kudumbashree Mission will address the concerns of many underprivileged students who are yet to have a smartphone or laptop. There are approximately 5,000 such students in Kozhikode district, they add.