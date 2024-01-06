GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector seeks strict action against polluters of Conolly canal

Snehil Kumar Singh directed the Corporation to conduct mapping of houses and establishments along the banks of the canal and prosecute the guilty

January 06, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The portion of the Conolly canal at Arayidathupalam that turned black following heavy rain.

The portion of the Conolly canal at Arayidathupalam that turned black following heavy rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has directed the Kozhikode Corporation to take stringent action against those polluting the Conolly canal.

Addressing a special meeting on Friday, following media reports that the canal had turned black following heavy rain, he said the Corporation should conduct a mapping of houses and establishments along the waterbody and anyone found guilty of polluting it shall be prosecuted.

Establishments along the canal should make arrangements for solid and liquid waste management on their own. Monitoring will be strengthened as part of the mission to clear the waterbody of all pollution. The Collector also directed officials of the State Pollution Control Board to test the quality of the water in the canal and submit a report soon.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said investigation was on into the matter. “Health Inspectors have reported that it might polluted water from the crematorium on Mavoor Road that washed away in the rain through the drainage. However we are still trying to analyse the situation,” she added.

The Corporation had made several attempts in the past to stop disposal of waste and polluted water from houses and establishments into the canal. However, it has never been completely successful as the closed openings of the drains were often reopened at night by miscreants. Ms. Jayasree expressed hope that the proposed Canal City Project could make a difference in this regard.

