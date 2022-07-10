Collector orders immediate safety audit of fishing boats in Kozhikode

Erring boat owners not to be allowed to enter harbours, fish landing centres

Kozhikode Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has asked the Fisheries department and the Coastal Police to immediately check the safety arrangements in each fishing boat in the district and ensure that no vessels leave the coast without complying with the mandatory safety instructions.

Mr. Reddy, who came up with the stringent instructions here on Sunday in the wake of a recent incident in which five fishermen had a close shave after a boat capsized off the Beypore coast, also warned of legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, against the officers concerned, if they were found failing to comply with the orders.

The Collector came up with specific instructions to the Deputy Director of Fisheries and the Inspector of Beypore Coastal Police station to oversee the safety audit in the area and take appropriate follow-up action. A Sub Collector and two Revenue Divisional Officers were entrusted with the task of closely monitoring and reporting the district-level checking activities.

The Collector’s order also insisted on carrying out a comprehensive audit of all the existing safety gears and equipment in fishing boats. Boat owners who do not comply with the recommended colour code and the safekeeping of lifesaving accessories such as life jackets, distress alert transmission systems, VHF communication sets, and navigation lights would be prevented from entering fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

Apart from reviewing the safety arrangements, the Fisheries and Coastal police squads were asked to examine the validity of permits secured by boat owners and the biometric cards of active fishermen. A decision was taken to intercept the operation of all fishing boats that do not meet the safety parameters.