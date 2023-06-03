Collector orders action against those dumping waste on Ghat Road

June 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha has directed the authorities to take stringent action, including prosecution, against those who dump waste on Wayanad Ghat Road.

Speaking at a meeting of officials at the Puthuppadi grama panchayat hall on Saturday to discuss the protection, maintenance and sanitation of Ghat Road, she directed the Regional Transport Officer, police patrol squad, and the Ghat Road Protection Committee to conduct regular drives to check such activities.

The health Inspector of Puthuppadi panchayat has been entrusted with the task of imposing fine on offenders.

The meeting decided to ban parking on the stretch from Adivaram to Lakkidi and to serve notices on unauthorised roadside vendors and encroachers.

The National Highway authorities have been directed to undertake a ₹1.2 crore project to reconstruct the parapet of the road and to set up boards displaying the fine for each offence. CCTV cameras and solar lights will be set up on the road.