Collector leads roadshow in Malappuram

The district administration took out an election roadshow amid the campaigns of political parties here on Tuesday evening, bringing awareness to the people about the importance of casting their votes.

District Collector Amit Meena and District Superintendent of Police Debeshkumar Behara led the Bullet motorcycle roadshow held as part of the Election Commission’s educative programme titled Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

Wearing white T-shirt with Election Commission’s emblem on it, Mr. Meena and Mr. Behara led a huge rally of bikers through different parts of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to a byelection on April 12.

“Don’t waste your valuable vote,” said Mr. Meena, announcing the theme of the rally.

He said the objective of the awareness campaign was to increase the percentage of polling in the April 12 election.

Election Observer K.K. Khare flagged off the rally on the M.S.P. School premises. Covering Kottappady, Pookkottur, Valluvamburam, Kondotty, Kunnumpuram, Vengara, and Panakkad, the rally concluded at the Civil Station here.

Election Expenditure Observer P. Upadhyaya received the rally on conclusion.

The rally got receptions at Valluvamburam and Kunnumpuram, where they interacted with the voters and introduced the electronic voting machines.

Kozhikode Vigilance SP Uma Behara, Additional District Magistrate K.K. Anil Kumar, Election Deputy Collector C.V. Sajan, Deputy Collectors Rejil and Jayasankar Prasad, SVEEP nodal officer Varghese Mangalam and dozens of officials and volunteers attended the rally.