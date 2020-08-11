Kozhikode

Collector issues warning

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao on Monday warned of stern legal action against those who were engaged in circulating the names and other details of COVID-19 patients through social media.

Mr. Rao who also expressed concerns over the move of some people to isolate COVID-19 patients, said such tendencies should be discouraged. Details of one of such incidents were handed over to the police for prompt investigation, he said.

