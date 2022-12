Collector inspects ration shops in Kozhikode

December 14, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Details such as stock of commodities and quality of foodgrains recorded

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Wednesday inspected ration shops in various taluks of Kozhikode as part of reviewing their performance. A release said that details such as the basic infrastructure in the shops, stock of commodities, quality of foodgrains, transparency in distribution, and the views of consumers were recorded. K. Rajeev, District Supply Officer, was present, among others. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.