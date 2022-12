December 14, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Wednesday inspected ration shops in various taluks of Kozhikode as part of reviewing their performance. A release said that details such as the basic infrastructure in the shops, stock of commodities, quality of foodgrains, transparency in distribution, and the views of consumers were recorded. K. Rajeev, District Supply Officer, was present, among others.