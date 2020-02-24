Collector imposes curbs on beach events

The latest order of the District Collector regulating vehicle parking at the Kozhikode Beach may pose a challenge to the traffic police.

According to the order, which is intended to address the rush and traffic congestion at the beach during evenings and holidays, those who organise entertainment programmes on the beach are liable to seek the help of traffic wardens to control rush.

Programmes that do not ensure the services of at least 10 wardens will not be permitted at the beach, the order said.

Meanwhile, the police have been directed to effect traffic diversions and controls at Gandhi Road Junction and Corporation Office Junction during times of heavy rush.

The plan is to set up pay-and-park facilities at South Beach on the land owned by the Department of Ports. Parking of vehicles on Beach Road has been restricted to a single row.

Stress on planning

District Police Chief A.V. Geroge told The Hindu that the order could not be implemented without proper study and planning. “We cannot stop people from going to the beach. We cannot allow parking of more than one row of vehicles as it will lead to traffic congestion,” he said. The police plan to make use of the available private pay-and-park facilities at the beach, besides seeking other private plots on the beach to be converted into pay-and-park facilities.

“Once the parking of lorries on the South Beach is banned, we will have more space for parking of cars and bikes,” Mr. George said.