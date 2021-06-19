Collector calls meet on barracks issue

Kozhikode

19 June 2021 22:33 IST

Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the row related to restrictions on construction and other activities around the Army barracks at West Hill in Kozhikode city.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, on Saturday visited the area and spoke to local residents who have formed a Defence NoC Action Committee against the restrictions. The MP said people who stayed around the barracks were not able to construct new houses or take up renovation work on old buildings because of restrictions within 500-metre radius of the barracks.

Besides, a unit of the Territorial Army has now been set up here. People are now apprehensive if the restrictions will be intensified. Mr. Raghavan claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed him about revising the guidelines for giving no-objection certificate for works.

