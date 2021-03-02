Collector asks parties to ensure green election

Kozhikode

02 March 2021 00:44 IST

Candidates allowed to file nominations online

District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao has requested the cooperation of political parties to ensure that green protocol is followed in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

At a meeting of party representatives here on Monday, he said that compound walls of private individuals could be used for campaign graffiti with the owner’s permission while those of public properties should not be used. Only five vehicles would be allowed in a public rally. The grounds for public meetings had already been designated.

The Collector also called for adherence to the COVID-19 protocol during public programmes. Not more than 100 people would be allowed in programmes held in auditoriums while 200 could take part in outdoor meetings. The chairs should be spaced out to ensure social distancing. Parties should take steps to control the crowds at their programmes.

Arrangements would be made for the candidates to file their nominations online.

They could fill in the applications online and then submit a print-out.

The polling stations would be differently-abled-friendly. Arrangements were being made to provide postal ballots to the differently-abled, COVID patients, and essential service personnel, the Collector said.

Order to register vehicles

Vehicles belonging to all Central, State and semi-governmental offices in the district, cooperative institutions, public sector enterprises, boards, corporations and Kerala Bank should be registered at the transport cell of the election division in the Kozhikode collectorate by 10 a.m. on March 2, Election Deputy Collector K. Ajeesh said in a press release.

Meanwhile, flying squads and statistics surveillance teams have been deployed in the district to check attempts to influence voters using money, liquor, or gifts.

The squads will look out for excess money (more than ₹50,000) in the custody of candidates, agents or party workers. They will also watch out for distribution of liquor, drugs and weapons, a press release said.