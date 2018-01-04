Collector asked to report on aid for endosulfan victims

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the District Collector of Kozhikode to inform it of the details of action taken on a High Court order related to releasing benefits for the residents of Chakkittappara grama panchayat, who have been reportedly affected by the spraying of endosulfan.

Commission acting Chairperson P. Mohanadas also directed the Collector to explain the steps taken by the district administration for the victims. Mr. Mohanadas had visited the village and interacted with the residents after the commission received complaints that the pesticide had been sprayed in an estate owned by the Kerala State Plantation Corporation between 1970 and 2002.

Pesticide sprayed

The authorities also admitted that the pesticide had been sprayed. There are over 250 persons in the village who are either bed-ridden or mentally retarded. However, as it has not been scientifically proved that the spraying of endosulfan had led to their condition, the panchayat is yet to seek financial benefits for them.

Though there had been demands to set up a day-care shelter, the panchayat started a only Buds rehabilitation centre. There is no facility to address the needs of the bed-ridden patients and no trained personnel for the purpose.

Even though these people are getting assistance from the panchayat and the Social Welfare Department, they will get more benefits if it is proved that they are endosulfan victims. The district medical officer too had submitted a report to the government pointing out the need for a scientific study to understand the condition of these people.

The Kerala High Court, on November 25, 2015, had directed the District Collector to take a decision to help the village residents. The complainants alleged that no action had been taken on the order yet.