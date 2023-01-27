Collective formed in Kozhikode to protect sacred groves

January 27, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

There are any number of sacred groves and mini temples across Kerala that not many know of. Most of them are managed by family members and they usually struggle to perform rituals that are often held once a year.

The Kavu Samrakshana Samithi formed in Kozhikode on Friday aims to support groves, their allied buildings, and ponds in every way possible without affecting rituals.

“The management of sacred groves could be much easier if there was enough manpower available. That is where we come in. We plan to coordinate the rituals and celebrations in such a way that people associated with sacred groves will be able to help one another,” said U.C. Raman, former MLA, who coordinated the first meeting of the Samithi.

The Samithi also aims to create awareness among people associated with sacred groves about the assistance and benefits available to them from government and other agencies.

“It is very difficult to source unadulterated raw materials for ‘poojas’ at sacred groves. We plan to set up self-help groups for the production of raw materials, which, besides helping the groves, will offer a livelihood to a section of people,” Mr. Raman said.

The Samithi also plans to mount pressure on the government to set up a support system such as welfare fund, pension, or insurance for people who manage sacred groves. It also plans to rejuvenate the extinct art forms that used to be performed at sacred groves.

Mr. Raman said several organisations and individuals had made similar efforts for sacred groves in the past, which they could not sustain due to several reasons. The Samithi is a collective of several such groups.