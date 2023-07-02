Collection of biomedical waste to begin soon in Kozhikode

July 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation has made arrangements to collect biomedical and hazardous waste from households in the city.

The move that comes as a relief to those households with kids and bedridden patients is being implemented through A4 Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd. They plan to charge ₹45 per kilogram of waste besides a 12% GST. The agency will give the Corporation a royalty of ₹1/kg.

Though the Corporation already had a system to collect both organic and non-biodegradable waste, collection of bio-medical waste has been a huge challenge. Efforts to coerce residents’ associations and housing societies to set up incinerators to dispose off diapers and sanitary napkins did not succeed.

The decision to rope in an agency for the purpose was made in the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday. S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation explained that the agency will collect the waste using a mobile application. Public shall inform the agency through the application when they have collected enough to be handed over. The agency will provide colour coded bags to each household to store the biomedical waste they produce. It will be collected by the agency from the doorsteps and transported to scientific processing facilities in Kochi under the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. (KEIL). At present three vehicles have been dedicated for the purpose in the city.

Besides diapers and sanitary napkins, syringes, urine tubes, medicine foils and any other form of bio-medical waste can be handed over to the agency.

The unscientific disposal of biomedical waste has been a headache to the Corporation as it is trying to implement a zero-waste policy. Bags of such waste were often found dumped on roadsides and had been a target of stray dogs. This facility is expected to put an end to such dumping.

