Collecting scrap materials to build ‘homes of love’

NSS volunteers on a mission to provide houses for landslip victims

They are on the field again with a fresh challenge. This time, they call it a “scrap challenge”. For these National Service Scheme volunteers, the mission is to collect maximum quantity of scrap materials from households and mobilise money for building their third dream home for a landslip victim at Kattippara.

Financial crisis is hardly a concern for these higher secondary school students as they have been dealing with it consistently by selling tea, hand sanitisers and masks for the poor. They have already built two “homes of love” and handed them over to two families in Kattippara

“With the support of benefactors, our volunteers have already completed two houses, each worth ₹7 lakh. The new challenge is to mobilise another ₹7 lakh to construct one more such house for a needy woman,” says S. Sreechith, NSS District Coordinator, Kozhikode. He hopes that the students will be able to complete the task by the end of next month.

Memories of Kattippara landslip, which took place in 2018 claiming 14 lives, are still haunting the villagers. Despite voluntary contributions from various organisations, individuals and the State government, the completion of the rehabilitation process continues to be challenging. The NSS team makes its entry with an aim to reach out to the worst-affected who have been knocking at doors for support.

According to Mr. Sreechith, nearly 7,400 students under 144 NSS units are now part of the door-to-door scrap collection, which was launched two weeks ago. “They are getting a huge stock of old newspapers, plastic items and steel scrap. We are sure to mobilise the required fund within a week’s time,” he adds.

NSS volunteers associated with the collection drive say they have already managed to mobilise ₹4 lakh for the new home by selling various products and saving some amount from the previous projects. “The remaining challenge is to make ₹3 lakh more by collecting scrap materials and we will make it happen,” they promise.