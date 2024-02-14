Collapsed building claims lives of two labourers in Kozhikode

February 14, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two labourers were killed when a house under construction collapsed at Valayam near Nadapuram on February 14. The victims were identified as Alisserykkandy Vishnu (29) and Kodakkad Navajith (35.)

The incident took place at 10 a.m. Local residents who took part in the rescue operation said a giant concrete slab was crumbling leading to the collapse of the whole building. They reached the spot hearing the loud noise.

Three other workers who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. According to hospital sources, one of them suffered grave injuries. Fire and Rescue service squads and police officers from Valayam and Nadapuram stations reached the spot.

Revenue Department sources said an investigation was under way into the incident. They also said a special squad would soon inspect the site as part of the proceedings.

