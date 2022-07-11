CodeAce opens second office at Cyberpark

T. P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, on Monday inaugurated the second office of CodeAce IT Solutions LLP, a performance marketing company headquartered at the Government Cyberpark here. Starting with five employees in 2018 at Mobile 10X, an incubation hub at the Government Cyberpark, CodeAce has expanded to add 50 employees in 2020. With a view to expanding the company’s operations area, which is at present working from Sahya building with over 60 employees, the new office was opened on the third floor of the same building, a press release said. Bharat Scouts and Guides State Commissioner Balachandran Parachotil, Cyberpark Secretary and Calicut Forum for Information Technology president K.V. Abdul Gafoor, CodeAce CEO M.G. Jijin Mohan, and COO Sarath Kumar participated.