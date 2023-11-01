ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut saplings distributed to farmers at Kodenchery

November 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of celebrating the Kerala Piravi Day, the Kodenchery grama panchayat in Kozhikode district distributed high-yielding variety of coconut saplings to farmers on Wednesday. Grama panchayat president Alex Thomas Chempakassery opened the free distribution. Panchayat authorities said about 4,500 coconut saplings were distributed within the last two years as part of efforts to promote the farming of high-yielding varieties. Farmers who cleared the pest-infected coconut trees were given consideration under the scheme, they said.

