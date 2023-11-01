HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coconut saplings distributed to farmers at Kodenchery

November 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of celebrating the Kerala Piravi Day, the Kodenchery grama panchayat in Kozhikode district distributed high-yielding variety of coconut saplings to farmers on Wednesday. Grama panchayat president Alex Thomas Chempakassery opened the free distribution. Panchayat authorities said about 4,500 coconut saplings were distributed within the last two years as part of efforts to promote the farming of high-yielding varieties. Farmers who cleared the pest-infected coconut trees were given consideration under the scheme, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.